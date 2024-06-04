Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Logan Sargeant in 2025
Dark Horse: Carlos Sainz Jr.
Speculation about the future of Carlos Sainz Jr. has accelerated over the last few weeks. With Red Bull and Mercedes supposedly out of the running for the Spanish driver, Williams are reportedly looking to close in on Sainz's services.
Speculation of Sauber (Audi) targeting Sainz has been around for more than a year, but they still might be content to re-sign Valtteri Bottas for next year, pairing him with newcomer Nico Hulkenberg.
With Sainz essentially being kicked out by Ferrari in favor of Lewis Hamilton, he has been the top name on the driver market throughout 2024 thus far. But things have been progressing rather slowly for the 29-year-old in this very wide open market.
After Williams signed Alex Albon to a multi-year contract extension, they have reportedly shifted all of their efforts toward Sainz. Based on the latest reports, the team could be offering him a two-year deal.
"The team can offer Carlos a two-year deal, until the end of 2026, when everyone will see how good the next generation engines are, and perhaps an option of more years if Carlos wants to go on once he knows. It is hard to see the logic of not accepting such an offer."- Joe Saward
The announcement of Sainz’s potential deal with Williams could come as soon as the Spanish Grand Prix, which is in just a few weeks.
Though Williams have been toward the bottom of the Formula 1 grid for quite some time, things have been going well for them as of late. They have been making steady progress, and the belief is that they will make another jump forward once the next era of regulations gets underway in 2026.
Albon also cited the behind-the-scenes work Williams have been doing as a major factor in signing his extension, and Sainz’s potential move would further bolster that claim. Is Adrian Newey really in play for the team?