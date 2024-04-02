Formula 1: 5 possible teammates for Max Verstappen in 2025
With over half of the Formula 1 grid driving on expiring contracts, several names will be in the running to join Red Bull in 2025.
As it stands, Red Bull could be in a very interesting position for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Under the assumption that the team do not implode and Max Verstappen does not activate a supposed exit clause in his contract, there are a number of names who could be his teammate next season.
Here are five possibilities.
1. Sergio Perez
Despite the struggles we saw from Sergio Perez after a strong start in 2023, there is still potential for him to retain his spot as Verstappen’s teammate. The Mexican driver achieved a runner-up finish in the championship and opened up the 2024 season with runner-up finishes behind Verstappen in back-to-back races.
Red Bull definitely do have a high standard for their drivers, as seen by their ruthlessness and willingness to make mid-season switches in the recent past. But despite rumors of Perez’s departure last season, several key personnel at Red Bull have faith in the 34-year-old.
However, 2024 will continue to be an important year for Perez if he wants to continue racing for Red Bull beyond this season. While no one expects him to beat Verstappen regularly, individuals such as Christian Horner and Helmut Marko would like to see the Mexican driver at least come close. If Perez can keep that consistency for a large part of the season, there is definitely reason for Red Bull to offer him another short-term contract extension.