Formula 1: 5 possible teammates for Max Verstappen in 2025
With over half of the Formula 1 grid driving on expiring contracts, several names will be in the running to join Red Bull in 2025.
3. Carlos Sainz Jr.
This could be a very interesting move that many might not anticipate. However, with Carlos Sainz Jr. essentially being kicked out by Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton in 2025, the Spaniard should have several options moving forward.
The 29-year-old has proven his worth with Ferrari, beating Charles Leclerc in 2021 and being ahead until the final race in 2023. With Sainz being the only driver aside from Max Verstappen to win any of the last 21 races (and having won twice during that span), he has shown what he can do when given some freedom.
One of the more unique qualities that may attract teams is Sainz’s ability to strategize for himself, as he displayed beautifully during the closing stages of the Singapore Grand Prix last season. Additionally, the Spaniard driver is not known to make many mistakes.
The thought of Sainz in a Red Bull could lead to more competition for Verstappen, as he has not seen much of it within the team over the last few seasons. With the relative comparison of Sergio Perez and Sainz over the last season or so, it is fairly reasonable to say that Sainz could be an upgrade.
Given that Red Bull have built the best car three seasons in a row now, their only dilemma is finding another driver to bring it closer to its full potential. Sainz could be the answer.