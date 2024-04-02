Formula 1: 5 possible teammates for Max Verstappen in 2025
With over half of the Formula 1 grid driving on expiring contracts, several names will be in the running to join Red Bull in 2025.
5. Alex Albon
Despite things not working out for Alex Albon during his first outing with Red Bull, he has progressed a lot as a driver since then. Consequently, rumors have recently emerged about the potential return of the Thai-British driver.
After spending a year away from Formula 1 in 2021, Albon is now in his third season with Williams, and he has gotten better every season. Coming off of a great season in 2023 during which he finished in 13th place in the driver standings with 27 points, the 27-year-old is looking to improve upon his personal best this year.
Considering how well Albon has done at Williams, it appears that Red Bull are definitely open to the idea of a reunion, and it seems the team based in Milton Keynes will face some competition from Mercedes for Albon’s signature.
Red Bull are rumored to have made the first move before preseason testing began, reportedly offering the 27-year-old a three-year deal to race alongside Max Verstappen from 2025 onwards.
With this offer rumored to have come before this season even started, it appears that the interest from Red Bull has been rather longstanding. Albon could be the prime candidate to replace Sergio Perez and it would be interesting to see what he can do in a Red Bull after a disappointing first stint.