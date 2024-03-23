Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix not being broadcast on ESPN
The Australian Grand Prix is the second race of the 2024 Formula 1 season which is set to be shown live on ESPN2.
By Asher Fair
For the first time in 2024, a Formula 1 race is scheduled to be contested on a Sunday (local time) this weekend.
The Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit opened up the season on back-to-back weekends, and due to Ramadan, they were just the second and third Saturday Formula 1 races since 1985.
While the Bahrain Grand Prix was shown live on ESPN, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was shown live on ESPN2. This Sunday's Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit is also set to be shown live on ESPN2 as opposed to ESPN, making it one of seven races on ESPN2's schedule this year.
Australian Grand Prix one of seven Formula 1 races not on ESPN or ABC
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola (Sunday, May 19), the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit (Sunday, July 7), the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos (Sunday, November 3), the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit (Sunday, December 1), and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit (Sunday, December 8) are the remaining five races set to be shown on ESPN2 in 2024.
Including the Bahrain Grand Prix, 12 races, exactly half of the schedule, are on ESPN.
The remaining five are on ABC: the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome (Sunday, May 5), the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco (Sunday, May 26), the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Sunday, June 9), the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (Sunday, October 20), and the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (Sunday, October 27).
The next race on ESPN is the race after Sunday's Australian Grand Prix, that being the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday, April 7.
Sunday's 58-lap race around the 14-turn, 3.28-mile (5.279-kilometer) road course in Melbourne, Australia is set to be broadcast live on ESPN2 beginning at 11:55 p.m. ET on Saturday night (12:00 a.m. ET Sunday start time). Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the reigning race winner. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!