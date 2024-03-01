Formula 1: Why was the Bahrain Grand Prix moved up by a day?
The 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix, but on a Saturday this year as opposed to the usual Sunday.
By Asher Fair
The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to open up the Formula 1 season for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, but the race is set to be only the sport's second Saturday race since 1985.
And no, it's not because this weekend is a sprint weekend. In fact, it isn't.
Last year's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix at the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit, the first race in Las Vegas, Nevada since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, was contested on Saturday night. No Formula 1 race had been contested on a Saturday since the 1985 Grand Prix of South Africa at Kyalami Circuit.
Formula 1 set for back-to-back Saturday Grands Prix
The reason why this weekend's 57-lap race around the 15-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 2 as opposed to Sunday, March 3 actually has to do with next weekend's race being in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which was moved to the second slot on the calendar in 2022 after hosting the penultimate race in its inaugural season the year prior, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 9 as opposed to Sunday, March 10 due to the start of Ramadan.
This schedule change ultimately prompted the Bahrain Grand Prix to be moved up by a day as well, given the fact that hosting a Sunday race would have left drivers and teams with one less day to prepare and travel to the next event. Such a plan was simply not feasible.
So after 38 years without a Saturday race, this weekend is set to mark the second of four in a 12-month span, given the fact that this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix is once again set to be contested on a Saturday, local time.
