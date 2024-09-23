Formula 1: Brutal Sky Sports error proves Max Verstappen's point
By Asher Fair
Anybody who follows Formula 1 knows that three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen and Sky Sports haven't always gotten along, to the point where the 26-year-old Dutchman has boycotted the network before due to their obvious bias, specifically that of one particular individual, against him.
One of the big storylines leading up to the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit was the subject of drivers swearing, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem having called out pretty much the entire grid and demanded that they watch their language.
The directive stirred up the biggest reaction, both among drivers and the fanbase, when Verstappen was required to complete community service after using foul language during a press conference.
Verstappen's objection to the rule is primarily based on the fact that Formula 1 drivers aren't children, and it is unfair to hold them to standards that other athletes aren't held to, considering the fact that they are connected with their team radios the entire race and those radios are accessible worldwide.
They're not a bunch of edgy teenagers trying to impress their friends or immature brats on their phones typing in bad words to get four likes on Twitter.
When it comes to driver interviews aired on the international broadcast, very rarely is foul language used, so why this particular subject is even deemed a problem is questionable to begin with.
As for bad language over the radio during races themselves, it's completely unlike, let's say, the NFL. If every single comment by every single player made during every single play were accessible to anybody and everybody, that too would be a different story.
On the broadcast, that language is bleeped out anyway. You need to make a concerted effort if you want to hear it. You can just as easily not only ignore it, but simply not expose yourself to it. Period.
So let's flip back to Sky Sports and that particular aforementioned individual.
Sky Sports have not explicitly denounced Verstappen's stance on the matter, so this isn't necessarily a case of blatant hypocrisy. But it is worth noting that, as a British company, they are obligated to apologize if curse words are used, as there are strict rules against using them.
In the post-race cooldown room, for instance, David Croft pretty much always apologizes for any language fans "might have heard", even if there isn't any profanity used.
In the build-up to the Singapore Grand Prix, Ted Kravitz was discussing Ferrari's new front wing, and after making a mistake while explaining it, he stated "f**king hell, sorry" before Sky Sports quickly cut away to Simon Lazenby.
Kravitz did apologize, noting that he gets frustrated with himself and "sometimes there’s a naughty word that comes out." He added that that recording was not meant to be played and that it was "our mistake" (even though it was his, and only his, mistake).
Perhaps most notably, he added that "this happens in television sometimes".
No kidding. Breaking news: Formula 1 drivers are also human beings. Is it not entirely possible that it happens in the heat of battle during a Grand Prix at 200+ miles per hour too?
If you want to talk about perfect timing, there you have it.
I'm not endorsing swearing on television, and I do believe that it goes beyond "well, kids will swear anyway". These are not only athletes but role models.
But these are also human beings, and sometimes emotions get the best of them. And when it comes to what is said (effectively) behind closed doors, or doors that fans need to go out of their way to open, it's ridiculous that this whole situation has caused this much of a stir. It's not like they're swearing during live, internationally televised interviews.
Ironically, of all the people, and within all of the networks, who could have possibly screwed up at this particular juncture, it happened to be someone known for his bias against the very driver whose FIA defiance in this ongoing swearing row has effectively united the fanbase.
Hopefully Kravitz too is tasked with community service for his mistake, which quite literally involved swearing on an internationally televised telecast that was probably heard by many children. Nobody is perfect.