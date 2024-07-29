Formula 1 changes Belgian Grand Prix results just hours after the race
By Asher Fair
Mercedes' George Russell initially appeared to have secured his second win of the 2024 Formula 1 season and the third of his career.
Russell started Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in sixth place on the grid, and he was able to make it to the end of the 44-lap race around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) road course in Stavelot, Belgium on just one pit stop.
Russell held off teammate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Oscar Piastri to win. But after the race, it was revealed that Russell's car was underweight, and he was disqualified.
George Russell disqualified
The disqualification stripped Russell of the win and the 25 points he initially scored with the win, making him the first race winner in three decades to be disqualified after the race. He was completely excluded from the Belgian Grand Prix results, making Hamilton the winner and Piastri the runner-up.
Hamilton's win is his second of the month after he had gone since December 2021 without a trip to the top step of the podium. He now has 105 career Formula 1 victories, extending his all-time record over Michael Schumacher (91) and Max Verstappen (61).
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was promoted to third place while Red Bull's Verstappen was promoted to fourth and McLaren's Lando Norris was promoted to fifth.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr., Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, and RB's Daniel Ricciardo were promoted to the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th place scoring positions, respectively.
Formula 1's annual summer break is now underway, and the next race on the 2024 schedule is the Dutch Grand Prix, which is set to be broadcast live on ESPN from Circuit Zandvoort beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 25. This race is the 15th of a record-breaking 24 races on this year's schedule.