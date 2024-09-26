Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo reveals surprising possible landing spot
Before this past weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, rumors arose surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s future not only with RB but also in Formula 1 as a whole. It appears that the Australian will be dropped before the United States Grand Prix next month, with Liam Lawson replacing him. The Kiwi driver also replaced Ricciardo when he was injured last season, but this time it would be permanent.
Heading into the race weekend, emotions were high, as both Ricciardo and RB treated it as the final Grand Prix of his career. The 35-year-old savored every moment he could and found himself with tears in his eyes during post-race interviews.
RB, despite not knowing exactly what was going on with his future, gave the Australian driver a guard of honor while he walked back into the RB hospitality unit with his future uncertain. Fans were behind Ricciardo all weekend long, as he was voted Driver of the Day and also managed to set Marina Bay Street Circuit's lap record during the final few laps of the race.
Formula 1's fan-favorite may make a dream move
Ever since Daniel Ricciardo was a kid, he has watched NASCAR, and not too long ago, he revealed that he would like to take part in the American racing series and compete in the Daytona 500.
IndyCar could also be a possibility for the Australian, as he would still like to be in a competitive series next season. Ricciardo would not be the first Formula 1 driver to make the switch, as he would be following in the footsteps of Romain Grosjean, Fernando Alonso, and Marcus Ericsson, among many others.
Ricciardo is very well known throughout the world of motorsport for both his driving abilities and his off-track personality. Teams would certainly be after Ricciardo’s signature, considering the fact that he can also be a crucial asset to a team’s marketing.
However, no official announcement has been made regarding Ricciardo’s future in Formula 1. Despite him having treated the Singapore Grand Prix as his final Grand Prix, RB and their sponsors evidently have no clue what is going on surrounding the situation. Red Bull seem to be keeping quiet, even with RB, suggesting that the Australian could also be allowed to finish out the season, as only six races remain on the 2024 schedule.