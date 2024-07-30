Formula 1 driver change confirmed, 'infamous' phrase won't return
Valtteri Bottas was one of the late bloomers in Formula 1, with his first season as a full-time driver coming at the age of 23. After four good seasons with Williams, the Finnish driver moved to Mercedes and has since gone to Sauber.
But after nearly a decade, there were rumors that he could find himself making a return to the Grove-based team.
Carlos Sainz Jr. emerged as a candidate to compete for Williams next year a few months ago, but the Spaniard’s indecisiveness was said to have caused team principal James Vowles to look elsewhere, as they did not want to wait much longer.
As a result, Bottas became one of the many names in consideration for what is currently Logan Sargeant's seat.
It was reported that Bottas held discussions with Vowles just a few weeks ago. The pair worked together at Mercedes for a number of years, and they are perhaps best remembered by the now infamous saying, “Valtteri, it’s James."
Valtteri Bottas not returning to Williams
When the 34-year-old left Mercedes after the 2021 season, he was still considered one of the best drivers on the grid. In fact, he is still the fourth most decorated driver currently on the grid, and the top three are all in the top seven on the all-time wins list.
However, a move to Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) in 2022 has not worked out, even though it was expected that he would be less competitive. The team have consistently been on the lower end of the grid, and Bottas has consistently found himself not scoring points.
In a good car, the Finnish driver has certainly shown what he is capable of. His five years at Mercedes illustrate that, and his final three seasons at Williams support it even further. Historically, Bottas has done well racing for a team using Mercedes powertrains.
With some still questioning his abilities, Bottas has not been much of a sought-after target for the 2025 season. It has been clear that he wants a longer contract after a run of short-term deals in the past.
But with Williams improving and expecting to see an even greater rise in the coming seasons, a reunion could have worked out perfectly for both parties.
However, Williams ended up deciding on Carlos Sainz Jr. after all.
Putting a capable and proven driver alongside Alex Albon for a few seasons should give Williams a great baseline for their car going forward, especially with the massive regulation changes set to be implemented in 2026.
The team also have a load of junior talent coming up the ranks, and taking the time to develop them, rather than rush them to the top, could play out in their favor.
Vowles opting to go for experience over the next few seasons could bring Williams out of the bottom and into the midfield battle. They have already made some big changes to prepare for the future. Unfortunately for Bottas, the newest addition just won't be him.