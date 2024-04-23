Formula 1 driver not named Max Verstappen linked to early retirement
Rumors have recently surfaced surrounding Lance Stroll’s future in Formula 1. Could the Canadian driver retire at the end of the 2024 season?
When it comes to Formula 1 drivers and early retirements, no name has been brought up more regularly than that of three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen. But now a new name has emerged in regard to potentially calling it quits early.
Despite being only 25 years old, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll could supposedly give up racing in Formula 1 after the 2024 season.
The Canadian has been in Formula 1 since he was 18 years old when he joined Williams in 2017. Stroll is said to be considering following in his father’s footsteps and entering the world of motorsport management at the end of his eighth season as a driver.
The 25-year-old’s career has not delivered the results he would have hoped for, and a negative stigma has developed about Stroll over the last few seasons. Considering his father, Lawrence Stroll, has been the owner of a Formula 1 team for nearly six seasons now, many have come to believe that Lance is still driving strictly due to his father’s influence.
Stroll has shown what he is capable of doing on the track, but his performance in comparison to those of his teammates has not been ideal. His personal best season is still 2020, when he finished with 75 points and two podium finishes en route to a 11th place result in the driver standings. He did manage to finish in a career-high 10th in 2023, but with fewer points.
Lance Stroll considering Formula 1 retirement?
Former Formula 1 driver recently Pedro de la Rosa made some comments on the possibility of Stroll’s retirement, according to GP Fans.
"Why should Lance not continue? There is every reason to continue in the team with all the projects – that is the reason why Fernando decided to stay. [Lance] has had two incredible races in Jeddah and Australia. There were some parts of the race where he was faster than Fernando."- Pedro de la Rosa
De la Rosa noted that Stroll is still driving well for Aston Martin and that what the team are building going forward has a lot of potential. He believes that if Aston Martin is a good environment to be in, there is not much of a reason for the younger Stroll to give it all up.
While Stroll may not be meeting his personal expectations, his seat will likely stay protected as long as his father is in control of the team. But as for what he really wants, a potential change in career path is still a developing story. Whether he wants to remain a driver or enter the world of motorsport management is believed to be entirely up to him.
Given the fact that Stroll is still only 25 years old, he should give it at least a couple more seasons before considering retirement. With Aston Martin’s upward trajectory, he could turn things around and reap the success that was formerly expected of him.