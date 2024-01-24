Formula 1: New experience set to bring fans closer to reality
A brand-new experience for Formula 1 fans called F1 DRIVE is coming to London in just a few weeks.
The new Formula 1 karting experience F1 DRIVE will be located right below the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s south stand. Fans will have a chance to experience this attraction starting on Tuesday, February 6, with tickets going on sale on Thursday, January 25.
Formula 1 and Tottenham partnered to keep the attraction in North London for 15 years. Such a partnership should turn out to be only the beginning, as Formula 1 has experienced a lot of growth in recent years.
F1 DRIVE is set to give fans of all ages and experience levels a chance to see what it is like to be behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car. The simulator will give fans an authentic reality of being a Formula 1 driver during a race weekend.
Formula 1's famous personalities will be included
The attraction will feature recorded commentary from David Croft and Naomi Schiff and also feature recorded messages from drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc.
Additionally, fans will get a chance to go through a normal race weekend featuring practice sessions, a qualifying session, and a feature race. They will also get the opportunity to activate a car’s DRS (Drag Reduction System) if they are within one second of the car in front.
F1 DRIVE will feature three different tracks varying in difficulty. The tracks were created by taking inspiration from some of the most famous circuits around the world. Fans will get to experience those speed traps and difficult chicanes.
This will be the closest that Formula 1 fans have ever been to the sport. Considering the attraction in London is only the first of its kind, it could pave the way for Formula 1 to open several of these locations across the world.
The opportunity for fans everywhere to experience this will only help the sport continue to grow. It will be great to see how well this attraction does in London, with hopes of more of the same opening around the world.