Formula 1 facing strange schedule conflict for next race
By Asher Fair
Formula 1 has been racing at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) since it became the official host venue of the United States Grand Prix back in 2012, with the lone exception being 2020, when the race was removed from the calendar due to government restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the four-week break that began after this past Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit, the series is set for its annual trip to the Lone Star State.
October's 56-lap race – actually, to be more specific, the 19-lap sprint race – around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) Austin road course marks the first time that Formula 1's trip to Texas has been a trip to SEC country.
United States Grand Prix schedule conflict?
On Saturday, October 19, which is when the sprint race as well as Grand Prix qualifying are scheduled to take place at the venue, nearby Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium is scheduled to host arguably the most anticipated game of the 2024 NCAA football season, especially following the implementation of the new 12-team playoff format.
Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns are currently ranked No. 1 in the country, and they are scheduled to host Kirby Smart's No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC battle. The stadium is about a 25-minute drive from the circuit.
The Formula 1 sprint race is scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m. ET, while Grand Prix qualifying is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to begin anywhere from 2:30 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET, due to the flexible scheduling technique used by the NCAA.
Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium has 100,119 seats, making it the ninth largest stadium in the world, though it has fit as many as 105,213 fans it for a game before. Given the magnitude of this game, it would not be surprising to see that 105,213-mark shattered.
COTA, on the other hand, has welcomed over 430,000 fans during the United States Grand Prix weekend in each of the last two years, giving it two of the top seven weekend attendance figures in Formula 1 history.
In other words, you're looking at two of 2024's highest attended events in the world being contested within about a 12-mile radius on the same afternoon/evening.
So if you are traveling to either, please plan accordingly, and be sure to be on the lookout for an official announcement regarding the start time for the Longhorns vs. Bulldogs showdown.
Fortunately, the United States Grand Prix itself should not be impacted by the big game, with it being scheduled for Sunday, October 20.