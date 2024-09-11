Formula 1: Ferrari fans get bad news amid high hopes for 2025
By Asher Fair
Adrian Newey brought an end to several months of speculation on Tuesday when it was announced that he is set to join Aston Martin ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season. His impending departure from Red Bull, where he has worked since 2006, was announced in early May.
Newey is set to join the Silverstone outfit in the newly created role of managing technical partner, and he is set to lead the development of the organization's 2026 car as the team aim to open up the new era of rules and regulations on top.
The announcement comes after Ferrari fans were led to believe that the legendary British designer was all but a lock to join the Scuderia in 2025.
Ferrari fans get bad news as Newey move confirmed
For years and years, there had been rumors that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton may be joining Ferrari, and they never came to fruition.
Then one morning in February of this year, those rumors resurfaced, and over the course of the next few hours, it was determined that they were actually legitimate. The deal was announced later that day, and Hamilton is indeed set to leave Mercedes after 12 years and join Ferrari for 2025.
It seems that some in Ferrari red were hoping that they could conjure up Newey's signature as well, with multiple "reports" effectively guaranteeing that he would be joining Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Maranello next year and leading the charge on the Italian team's 2026 car.
Tuesday's news delivered a swift blow to those rumors, which never had backing of any kind.
It's almost like the Formula 1 equivalent of "Arson Judge appears headed to Giants".
Aston Martin's two drivers, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, both have contracts that extend through at least 2026, though there has been speculation that team owner Lawrence Stroll could pursue Red Bull's Max Verstappen in an attempt to reunite the three-time world champion with Newey and Honda, which is set to replace Mercedes as the team's engine supplier, less than two years from now.