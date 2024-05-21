Formula 1 should give a historic race and track one more chance
While the Monaco Grand Prix has plenty of history behind it, many believe it does not fit in the current world of Formula 1. The rather narrow Circuit de Monaco street circuit has consistently produced a race with numerous crashes and very few overtakes.
In fact, across all tracks on the Formula 1 calendar, the Monte Carlo venue averages the most crashes and fewest overtakes per race at 3.2 and 10.0, respectively.
The Monaco Grand Prix is under contract until 2025 after a three-year deal was agreed upon in late 2022. While odds are that it will be removed from the Formula 1 calendar after its deal expires, there is some hope that the historic street circuit race stays alive beyond that time.
Why should Monaco be given one more chance?
With cars having become much bigger within the last decade, it has made overtaking in Monaco especially difficult. There has been a growing belief that the circuit should not exist on the calendar just for its historical importance to the sport.
However, the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit should be given a chance under the new regulations in 2026.
The cars are slated to become lighter and smaller. Though minimal, those fine margins may be what it takes to make overtakes more possible in Monte Carlo.
Additionally, Monaco is a circuit that is different from all of the others on the Formula 1 calendar. The circuit’s narrowness and feature of several difficult turns is what makes it so unpredictable, and an increase in red flags or safety cars can keep the race interesting.
Another point to add is the importance of qualifying. Qualifying around the Principality may actually be more important than the race itself, keeping the shortest race on the calendar unique in more ways than one.
The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix featured plenty of excitement, with several drivers making contact with each other early on and rain falling toward the middle of the race. While the lack of overtakes is brought up every year, only five drivers finished the race in the same position they started.
As the final race of Monaco's current deal inches closer next year, a serious conversation must be had as to whether or not another agreement will be struck. There are two sides to this argument, and both are valid. If this year’s edition of the race is a good follow-up to last year's, the Monaco Grand Prix should remain on the Formula 1 calendar beyond 2025.