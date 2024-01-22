Formula 1: A historic Grand Prix could be moved elsewhere
The historic Spanish Grand Prix will likely change its location from Barcelona to Madrid once its contract ends in the 2026 Formula 1 season.
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya opened in 1991, and Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix has been held there every year since. A total of 33 editions of the Grand Prix have taken place, but based on recent reports, the race may have only a few years left before it is moved to Madrid.
The Spanish Grand Prix is currently under contract to be held in Barcelona until 2026. However, it is highly likely that its contract will expire and not be renewed with the 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course.
Things have picked up very quickly in regard a new location for the Spanish Grand Prix. Formula 1 is set to introduce Madrid as the next location for this race, beginning in the 2027 season. The official announcement could come as soon as this week.
A big change for Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix
It is expected that the Spanish Grand Prix will be contested on a new street circuit in Madrid, with street racing currently a growing trend in Formula 1. It would definitely provide a great opportunity for the fans and drivers to experience another new track after more than three decades at one of the sport's classic road course venues.
But nothing has been confirmed yet, and Madrid’s Circuito del Jarama could be considered to make a return as host of the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time since 1981, even though a street race appears more likely.
A lot of individuals understand the history behind the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but they also see the potential excitement for a street circuit race in Madrid. There is still talk of potentially having two races in Spain, but that does not necessarily seem viable over the long run.
For those at the top of Formula 1, it would not seem like an ideal way to maximize profits. The general belief is that Spain does not do enough for Formula 1 to justify hosting a second race. It does not seem like a main target, as the focus has been on the United States over the last couple of years, during which time two new races have been introduced.