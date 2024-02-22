Formula 1: Major change already made after only one day of testing
Max Verstappen is an even bigger favorite to win the 2024 Formula 1 world championship after the first day of testing at Bahrain International Circuit.
By Asher Fair
Wednesday featured the first day of preseason Formula 1 testing at Bahrain International Circuit, where the Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to get the 2024 season underway on Saturday, March 2.
Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen entered testing as the overwhelming favorite to win a fourth consecutive title in 2024, with FanDuel Sportsbook listing his odds at -380 (bet $380 to win $100).
Verstappen's fastest lap around the 15-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) road course in Sakhir, Bahrain on the opening day of testing was more than a full second quicker than that of the next fastest driver, McLaren's Lando Norris.
While there is only so much one can tell from the first day of preseason testing, the early dominance from the Red Bull driver who won a record 19 of 22 races last season paints a relatively ominous picture for the rest of the grid ahead of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen an even bigger title favorite
Verstappen's odds have already moved to -550 after just a single test day. Sure, he was a heavy favorite anyway, but now you need to bet an additional $170 on him just to win that $100.
Norris had been listed as the second favorite at +900; he is now listed at +1300. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who had been listed at +1000, is now listed at +1700.
There is some potential value to be had on these two drivers in the "betting without Max Verstappen" market that FanDuel has already posted, zero races into the 24-race season.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez is the favorite at -105, despite being only listed at +3000 to win the world championship. Norris is listed at +410, along with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and Hamilton is listed at +1000.
