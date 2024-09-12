Formula 1: Max Verstappen rumor puts added pressure on two drivers
Kimi Antonelli was recently announced as Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
The Italian driver is set to join the team on a one-year deal, with his performance slated to be assessed toward the latter half of next season. Additionally, George Russell’s deal is also due to expire after 2025.
Not too long ago, Nico Rosberg suggested that Russell’s seat is not safe beyond next season, as Toto Wolff’s dream of signing Max Verstappen continues to live on. As a result, pressure will only build on both Mercedes drivers next years.
A Mercedes battle like never before
We have seen Mercedes teammates battle it out throughout a season before, most notably with Rosberg and Hamilton fighting for the world championship in 2016. The 2025 season could instead see Russell and Antonelli fighting each other for who gets to stay with Mercedes in 2026 and beyond.
A lot is at stake for both drivers, as they have been members of the Mercedes family for quite a long time. But the prospect of signing a three-time reigning world champion is something no team on the grid would want to pass up on.
Aside from just the point standings, on-track performance will be monitored heavily for both drivers. Russell is expected to become the team’s leader next season, and Wolff will be looking for an increase in maturity and composure from the British driver.
In the past, we have seen the 26-year-old be risky in his race strategies and not be patient on track when attempting overtakes. Last season's Singapore Grand Prix last season was a good example, as Russell lost out on a podium position on the final lap as he was chasing down Lando Norris.
Antonelli, on the other hand, has lots of support from Wolff and the entire Mercedes team. Despite talks of the 18-year-old not being ready for Formula 1, his performance in Formula 2 and closed-door tests for Mercedes have been encouraging.
However, drivers being rushed into Formula 1 has not always ended up well, with Logan Sargeant being the most recent example. He struggled with Williams, which ultimately resulted in the American being replaced after the Dutch Grand Prix last month.
If Antonelli seems to be lacking in pace compared to his teammate and those with whom he is competing on the track, questions could be raised about his ability to keep up with the high standard Mercedes have seat, especially with the team’s expectations of being very competitive when the next era of Formula 1 begins in 2026.
Several factors will be involved in determining Mercedes' driver lineup for 2026, and though many believe Russell should be getting an extension next season, his days as a member of the Silver Arrows could be numbered. Antonelli is expected to be given some more leniency as a rookie, but his seat is not 100% safe either.
The 2025 season should give fans an exciting battle between the two Mercedes drivers which could end up getting very tense, given the threat of being replaced by Max Verstappen.