Formula 1: Meet the fastest father-son duo on six wheels
A legend of motorsport and his rising star son are set to take to the track together at Albert Park Circuit.
By Simon Head
Formula 1 is heading Down Under this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix, where two members of Australia’s legendary motorsport family will get the chance to greet their fans on a packed weekend of events.
As one of the most talented prospects in the Formula 2 championship, Jack Doohan is rapidly making a name for himself. But longtime fans of motorsport could be forgiven for assuming that Jack’s rise was inevitable.
That’s because Jack’s father is none other than Mick Doohan, a legend of motorcycle Grand Prix racing who captured a staggering five consecutive 500cc world titles from 1994 to 1998.
During his stellar Grand Prix racing career, Mick was the fastest man on two wheels. In his 11 years at the highest level of motorcycle racing, Doohan Sr. won 54 of his 137 career race starts and claimed a total of 95 podium finishes during that time as he raced to five world titles. He was a beast in qualifying, too, and his record of 12 consecutive pole positions during the 1997 season stands to this day.
Now, 25 years on from Mick’s retirement, the Doohan name continues into elite-level motorsport through his son, Jack.
Like father, like son
At the age of just 21, Jack Doohan is already making a name for himself for his abilities on the track, and his charisma and media-friendly persona off it.
Opting for four-wheeled motorsport instead of his father’s two, Jack started out in karting, thanks to a kart gifted to him by his neighbor, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, and quickly impressed enough to earn a drive in the British Formula 4 Championship. That led to stints in the F3 Asia Championship and Euroformula Open as he climbed the motorsport ladder.
Doohan’s talents saw him join the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2020, where he endured a difficult first year with the HWA Racelab team. However, a switch to Trident for 2021 saw him finish second in the championship. That year, he also guested for MP Motorsport in Formula 2 for their rounds in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.
That led to a full-time switch to Formula 2, and, after sixth place championship season in 2022, he had his best season yet in 2023, as he claimed third in the championship. His six wins in the class – three in 2022 and three in 2023 – showed that he is more than capable of running at the sharp end.
Now established as the reserve driver for the Alpine Formula 1 team, Doohan is a mainstay in the Formula 1 paddock, and can often be seen and heard sharing his insight as part of the F1 TV broadcasts during race weekends.
The next step for Doohan is to take advantage of his track time during the season, with a number of FP1 sessions due to offer him the change to get on track during a Grand Prix weekend and show his mettle. And with the Formula 1 grid getting ready for a major shake-up in the coming years, Doohan could be one of a number of young up-and-coming drivers in line to grab the opportunity to graduate to the series in the seasons to come.
Aussie heroes
Before that, however, the Aussie father and son duo will get the chance to take to the track together as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of father Mick’s first 500cc Grand Prix world championship.
Mick hops back onto two wheels as he laps Albert Park Circuit on a production MotoGP Honda RCV213 machine, while Jack jumps into the cockpit of a 2000-spec Bennetton B200 Formula 1 car, a machine that was built and prepped at Alpine’s UK base in Enstone.
“I’m so excited to be on track with my Dad in Albert Park during the Australian Grand Prix weekend,” Jack told Formula1.com.
“It’s actually the first time we have shared a track together with me in a car and him on a bike, so that will be an incredibly special moment.
“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate his success in front of the Australian fans. And, for me, it’s a unique opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car around such an iconic track. Hopefully next year it will be the real thing! That’s my target and I’m working hard to achieving my ultimate dream.”
Mick is equally stoked to be heading back out on track again, and he said he is looking forward to seeing the hordes of motorsport fans who will be in attendance this weekend.
“Firstly, thanks to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and to Formula 1 for this amazing opportunity,” he said.
“Any time I can jump on a bike at these types of events, it’s always a real pleasure.
“It marks 30 years since my first world title back in 1994. Time does go by so quickly, as now, I’m going to be on track with my son, which will be a truly special moment for both of us. I continue to support Jack and support his career endeavors working towards the goal of racing in Formula 1.
“We’re both very much excited to putting on a show in front of the home fans in Melbourne over the Grand Prix weekend at Albert Park.”