Formula 1 mock draft: How the grid might look if teams drafted drivers

What if Formula 1 operated an NFL-style draft system? Who would the teams select, and how would the season pan out?

By Simon Head

Formula 1
Formula 1 / Eric Alonso/GettyImages
19. Mercedes: Nico Hulkenberg

The decision-making process that led Mercedes to pick Nico Hulkenberg is similar to the one that saw Alpine take Valtteri Bottas at No. 15. 

Hulkenberg has a steady pair of hands, and he is a strong development driver who has the ability to turn in eye-catching race results on track. With the German driver teaming up with a German team, the synergy is clear to see, and his experience will dovetail well with young gun Oscar Piastri in Mercedes’ new-look lineup.

20. Red Bull: Logan Sargeant

The Formula 1 draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant” label goes to American Logan Sergeant, who has been toiling away at the back of the pack in his Williams for the last season-plus. Now he gets the chance to show just how fast he can be as he steps into the best car on the grid. 

Could Sergeant be Formula 1’s version of Brock Purdy? You be the judge!

Here's how the new-look teams shape up...

Team

Driver 1

Driver 2

Haas

Max Verstappen

Alex Albon

Sauber

Charles Leclerc

Pierre Gasly

RB

Sergio Perez

Esteban Ocon

Williams

Lewis Hamilton

Yuki Tsunoda

Alpine

Lando Norris

Valtteri Bottas

Aston Martin

George Russell

Lance Stroll

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

Zhou Guanyu

Ferrari

Fernando Alonso

Kevin Magnussen

Mercedes

Oscar Piastri

Nico Hulkenberg

Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo

Logan Sargeant

