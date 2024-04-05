Formula 1 mock draft: How the grid might look if teams drafted drivers
What if Formula 1 operated an NFL-style draft system? Who would the teams select, and how would the season pan out?
By Simon Head
19. Mercedes: Nico Hulkenberg
The decision-making process that led Mercedes to pick Nico Hulkenberg is similar to the one that saw Alpine take Valtteri Bottas at No. 15.
Hulkenberg has a steady pair of hands, and he is a strong development driver who has the ability to turn in eye-catching race results on track. With the German driver teaming up with a German team, the synergy is clear to see, and his experience will dovetail well with young gun Oscar Piastri in Mercedes’ new-look lineup.
20. Red Bull: Logan Sargeant
The Formula 1 draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant” label goes to American Logan Sergeant, who has been toiling away at the back of the pack in his Williams for the last season-plus. Now he gets the chance to show just how fast he can be as he steps into the best car on the grid.
Could Sergeant be Formula 1’s version of Brock Purdy? You be the judge!
Here's how the new-look teams shape up...
Team
Driver 1
Driver 2
Haas
Max Verstappen
Alex Albon
Sauber
Charles Leclerc
Pierre Gasly
RB
Sergio Perez
Esteban Ocon
Williams
Lewis Hamilton
Yuki Tsunoda
Alpine
Lando Norris
Valtteri Bottas
Aston Martin
George Russell
Lance Stroll
McLaren
Carlos Sainz
Zhou Guanyu
Ferrari
Fernando Alonso
Kevin Magnussen
Mercedes
Oscar Piastri
Nico Hulkenberg
Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo
Logan Sargeant