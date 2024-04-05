Formula 1 mock draft: How the grid might look if teams drafted drivers
What if Formula 1 operated an NFL-style draft system? Who would the teams select, and how would the season pan out?
By Simon Head
3. RB: Sergio Perez
RB could have gone a number of different directions with this pick, but the sister team of Red Bull have gone with a known quantity by selecting “Checo,” who brings talent, experience, and a huge fanbase with him to the RB outfit.
For a team that is looking to stand on its own two feet and gradually distance itself from its past affiliations with Red Bull, Sergio Perez certainly has the talent to push the car into the points, and if other factors come into play, maybe even onto the podium.
It would also position Perez as a number one driver, a role he has rarely had in his Formula 1 career. His car might not be quite as competitive, but being the top dog in the team might be just the shot in the arm Perez needs at this stage in his career.
4. Williams: Lewis Hamilton
We reckon Williams boss James Vowles would have had something of a dilemma with this pick, as he juggled the pros and cons of selecting either Lewis Hamilton or Lando Norris as his number one driver.
In the end, Williams have plumped for Hamilton and will look to lean on his extensive experience to help develop their emerging, but still not quite fully competitive, car as they look to progress from mid-pack scrappers to regular points scorers and potential podium finishers.
Having a strong two-driver lineup will be crucial to their hopes, and in Hamilton, they have the figurehead the team can unite behind as they look to work their way back to the glory days of the 1990s.