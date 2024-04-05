Formula 1 mock draft: How the grid might look if teams drafted drivers
What if Formula 1 operated an NFL-style draft system? Who would the teams select, and how would the season pan out?
By Simon Head
5. Alpine: Lando Norris
The Alpine team would have been jumping around their draft room when they saw Lando Norris fall into their lap at No. 5. The young gun from England has been a number one driver for a few years at McLaren, and now he has the experience to fully lead a team as its figurehead.
From a marketing and branding standpoint, Norris is also the perfect signing for Alpine. Young, dynamic, and with a huge fanbase, Norris is a franchise player for an emerging team.
6. Aston Martin: George Russell
If ever there was a driver born to race in British racing green, it’s George Russell. In terms of brand synergy, there couldn’t have been a more perfect fit.
Russell has shown his qualities racing not just for a top team in Mercedes, but also for one of the also-ran teams, as Williams were during his tenure with the UK outfit. Aston Martin are on the cusp of something big, and team owner Lawrence Stroll is clearly prepared to do whatever it takes to turn the brand into a Formula 1 race winner.
With Russell at the wheel of their number one car, Aston Martin would have a great chance of making that step.