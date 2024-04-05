Formula 1 mock draft: How the grid might look if teams drafted drivers
What if Formula 1 operated an NFL-style draft system? Who would the teams select, and how would the season pan out?
By Simon Head
7. McLaren: Carlos Sainz Jr.
Select a young gun or pick an established ace? That’s the dilemma that McLaren faced at pick No. 7. In the end, they’ve gone for a familiar face in the form of Carlos Sainz Jr., who is now ready to be a number one driver and has a chip on his shoulder after having to play second fiddle to Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.
With Sainz handed the number one seat and McLaren starting to make strides with their car development, the Spaniard’s return to the British team could be perfectly timed as he looks to challenge up front.
8. Ferrari: Fernando Alonso
Ferrari are in a "win now" situation, and that means picking the driver most likely to claim race wins. Incredibly, a two-time world champion is still on the board, so Fred Vasseur swoops for Fernando Alonso, who returns to Maranello for a second stint with the team.
He might not have too many seasons left in him, but after being gifted the chance to race in a competitive Ferrari at this stage in his career, you can bet the Spanish flyer will be looking to round out his career with an improbable third world title.