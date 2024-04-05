Formula 1 mock draft: How the grid might look if teams drafted drivers
What if Formula 1 operated an NFL-style draft system? Who would the teams select, and how would the season pan out?
By Simon Head
13. RB: Esteban Ocon
After selecting Sergio Perez as their number one driver, RB have gone for a dynamic, racy option in their second seat.
Esteban Ocon has the talent to push Perez all the way in equal equipment, and that in-team rivalry should help bring the best out of the RB on race day. They just need to make sure they don’t take each other out on the race track...
14. Williams: Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda clearly has outstanding talent behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car. But that raw talent hasn’t been fully harnessed just yet.
By pairing the Japanese star with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Williams are betting on the team, and their top driver, to help bring out the best in Tsunoda, who could develop into a number one driver further down the line.
It’s a bold pick, but it's one that could pay big dividends as the team, and the car, continue to evolve under boss James Vowles.