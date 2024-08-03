Formula 1: New target emerges for second Audi seat in 2026
By Asher Fair
Carlos Sainz Jr. has been on Audi's radar for well over a year, with the German manufacturer eyeing the Spaniard to be one of their two drivers for when the start of the new Formula 1 regulations are set to kick in two seasons from now.
With Sainz set to be replaced at Ferrari by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton next year, all eyes turned to the 29-year-old potentially joining Sauber, the team Audi are set to take over, in 2025.
But while Sauber announced that Nico Hulkenberg is set to join the team from Haas next year, no such announcement was made on Sainz's future, and now Sainz is set to join Williams.
Sainz reportedly had several options on the table for 2025, including from Audi and Alpine. He had even been linked to Mercedes as Hamilton's replacement and Red Bull as Sergio Perez's replacement. But he ultimately went with the Grove-based team, leaving Audi's second seat still in need of a driver.
It had long been speculated that Audi would need to acquire one or both of their desired drivers for 2026 a year early, given just how crowded the driver market is this year and the fact that the team might not be able to get who they want if they wait to make a move and put off a decision until the Sauber takeover is complete.
But apparently later is better than never, as Mercedes' George Russell has emerged as a serious candidate to join the team in 2026, opening up the possibility of Sauber retaining Valtteri Bottas for 2025.
George Russell to Audi?
Russell would not be able to move to Audi until 2026 due to his existing contract with Mercedes, but with Audi unable to secure Sainz's services, the 26-year-old British driver is said to be in consideration to join Hulkenberg.
Russell leaving Mercedes, given the team's long-awaited recent resurgence, may not seem like the smart move, and Mercedes letting Russell go, especially given how well he has performed against Hamilton since joining the team in 2022, may not make a ton of sense on the surface either.
But it has become obvious that team principal Toto Wolff is willing to do whatever he can to sign three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen, with some reports indicating that Mercedes are willing to nearly triple his current Red Bull salary to make the move happen.
Though Verstappen's Red Bull contract is not due to expire until the end of the 2028 season, there are said to be clauses in it which would allow him to leave the team if certain key personnel depart.
There has been growing speculation that Verstappen could trigger one of those clauses, given some of the things going on behind the scenes at the Milton Keynes-based team since the allegations against team principal Christian Horner emerged back in February. It is also no secret that Horner and Jos Verstappen have not been on the same page.
Though Max himself has not specifically indicated that he is looking at moving to Mercedes, he has remained adamant that he wants to drive for a competitive team, and as of late, the Silver Arrows have gained significant ground on Red Bull.
If Verstappen does not leave for Mercedes after the 2024 season, the Brackley-based team will likely replace Hamilton with Kimi Antonelli, whom they appear keen to promote to Formula 1.
But if the 26-year-old Dutchman is willing to make a move after 2025, just before the new regulations go into effect, Russell could simply be the odd man out.
Joining Audi would be a great consolation prize for the two-time Grand Prix winner, with the team aiming to compete for good results straight from the get-go.
With Hulkenberg, who is set turn 38 next year, signed as a veteran presence to lead the team into the new era of Formula 1, Russell would presumably get the opportunity to lead the team into the future.
Shy of Verstappen being willing to leave Red Bull before the 2026 regulations kick in, there is no reason to believe that Mercedes won't give Russell a contract extension. But given how tight-lipped Verstappen has been on the matter, it remains a major "if".