Formula 1: No more races on ESPN for two months
The Chinese Grand Prix was the final Formula 1 race on ESPN until the Spanish Grand Prix in late June.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 Formula 1 season's fifth race took place at Shanghai International Circuit last Sunday, marking the sport's first trip to the track since 2019 after COVID-19-related restrictions resulted in four consecutive cancellations.
The 56-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) road course in Jiading, Shanghai was the third race of the season shown live on ESPN, which entered the season slated to provide coverage of 12 of the 24 Grands Prix in the United States.
ESPN opened up the season with live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix before ESPN2 showed both the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Australian Grand Prix. ESPN then returned for the Japanese Grand Prix and the Chinese Grand Prix.
No Formula 1 races on ESPN until late June
Now the season is set for its longest stretch of the season without a race on ESPN, with that stretch set to begin with the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome next Sunday, May 5.
The Miami Grand Prix is the first of five races on the schedule set to be shown on ABC. In fact, three of those five are included within this upcoming four-race non-ESPN stretch, with the other two being the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Sunday, May 26 and the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday, June 9.
The other two later in the year are the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 20 and the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, October 27.
During the upcoming four-race stretch of Grands Prix not being shown on ESPN, the other race is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit. This race is the third of seven races on ESPN2's schedule, and it is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 19. It is the last race scheduled to be shown on ESPN2 until the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 7.
Whether the races are being shown on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC, you can catch all of the action with FuboTV. Take advantage of the service's FREE trial offer and start a subscription today!