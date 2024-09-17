Formula 1 owner's acquisition could trigger big Lewis Hamilton move
Liberty Media, the current ownership group of Formula 1, expanded their motorsport investment portfolio with a majority acquisition of MotoGP earlier this year.
They acquired 86%, which reportedly translates to about €4.2 billion. Liberty Media is adding MotoGP to their existing Formula 1 Group tracking stock.
Ever since Liberty Media bought Formula 1 in early 2017, it has grown tremendously. Their added focus on growing the sport and brand throughout the world has paid off, with the addition of new circuits and awareness for Formula 1 worldwide.
Lewis Hamilton getting involved in MotoGP?
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton reportedly contacted Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei about potentially purchasing a MotoGP team in the near future. Hamilton was not the only one who expressed interest in getting involved in MotoGP, as Maffei revealed that he was contacted by several interested parties.
MotoGP is already a highly valuable brand, and Liberty Media will be looking to grow it even further. They are hoping to find levels of success similar to what they have achieved in growing Formula 1 over the last eight years. Perhaps they could choose to follow a similar business model in terms of growing awareness for the sport around the world, which would ultimately lead to more revenue streams.
Hamilton is no stranger to MotoGP, as his interest in the sport has been longstanding. In fact, in 2019, there were talks between Yamaha MotoGP and Mercedes to potentially have the British driver do a test for the team. The 39-year-old has been wanting to get on a racing bike, and at the time, he said he was trying his best to build up to it.
Obtaining ownership of a team now would certainly be a great business move for Hamilton and several others looking to become team owners, given the potential upward trajectory for an already popular series.