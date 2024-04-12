Formula 1: Possible Lewis Hamilton replacement ruled out for 2025
Fernando Alonso has agreed to return to Aston Martin through at least the 2026 Formula 1 season, ruling out a move to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's replacement.
By Asher Fair
Formula 1 silly season was turned upside down even before the 2024 season began, when Lewis Hamilton announced that he would be leaving Mercedes after 12 years to join Ferrari as the replacement for Carlos Sainz Jr. alongside Charles Leclerc in 2025.
This move led to immediate speculation regarding who might replace the seven-time world champion, in addition to speculation regarding where Sainz, who remains the only race winner other than three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen in the last 22 races, might end up next year.
Neither one of these two questions has been answered yet, but now we know who won't be the answer to the former.
Fernando Alonso re-signs with Aston Martin
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has signed a contract extension to remain with Aston Martin through at least the 2026 Formula 1 season, taking him out of the running to make the move to Mercedes as George Russell's new teammate.
All things considered, there was never really much substance to the Alonso to Mercedes rumor. When asked if he considered the Silver Arrows an attractive landing spot after this past weekend's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit, Alonso noted that it really wasn't, with Aston Martin currently appearing to be ahead of Mercedes in the pecking order.
Additionally, it's no secret that Mercedes want to promote junior driver Kimi Antonelli to the factory team at some point in the near future.
That promotion could still happen in 2025, but even if it doesn't, there is little reason to believe that Mercedes will want to push it off and risk losing the 17-year-old Italian. Would Alonso really want to join Mercedes knowing that he would probably be replaced after just one season?
Clearly the answer to that question is no, and now the 42-year-old Spaniard, who is already the sport's all-time most experienced driver, is set to remain with the team he joined ahead of last year for multiple seasons.
Alonso finished in fourth place in last year's driver standings, his highest since 2013, with eight podium finishes, including three runner-up results.
Through four races on the 2024 schedule, Alonso sits in eighth place in the driver standings without any finishes lower than ninth.