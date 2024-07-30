Formula 1 post-race decision alters driver, constructor standings
By Asher Fair
After starting Sunday's 44-lap Belgian Grand Prix around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on the third row in sixth place, Mercedes' George Russell took a surprise victory ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Oscar Piastri by getting to the end on just one pit stop.
The margin between the top three drivers at the checkered flag was the closest in a non-safety car finish in eight years.
But it didn't take long for Russell to go back to being a two-time Grand Prix winner after appearing to have secured his third career win (and second in the last month alone).
George Russell disqualified
Due to the fact that his Mercedes was found to be underweight after the race, Russell was completely excluded from the race results and stripped of both the win and the 25 points he initially scored by securing the win.
Hamilton inherited the win, his second of the month and the 105th of his career, extending his all-time record.
Here are the results among the point scorers (top 10) before and after Russell's disqualification.
Before
1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6 - Lando Norris, McLaren
7 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10 - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
After
1 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5 - Lando Norris, McLaren
6 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
8 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9 - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
10 - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
With 10 drivers and five teams scoring more points than they initially scored due to Russell's disqualification, the driver and constructor standings were also shaken up by the post-race decision.
Most notably, Russell dropped back to eighth place in the driver standings after moving up to seventh ahead of Perez with his win. Here's a look at the top eight before and after Russell's disqualification.
Before
1 - Max Verstappen - 275 (0)
2 - Lando Norris - 197 (-78)
3 - Charles Leclerc - 174 (-101)
4 - Oscar Piastri - 164 (-111)
5 - Carlos Sainz Jr. - 160 (-115)
6 - Lewis Hamilton - 143 (-132)
7 - George Russell - 141 (-134)
8 - Sergio Perez - 129 (-146)
After
1 - Max Verstappen - 277 (0)
2 - Lando Norris - 199 (-78)
3 - Charles Leclerc - 177 (-100)
4 - Oscar Piastri - 167 (-110)
5 - Carlos Sainz Jr. - 162 (-115)
6 - Lewis Hamilton - 150 (-127)
7 - Sergio Perez - 131 (-146)
8 - George Russell - 116 (-161)
Ocon also moved into a tie for 16th place with Haas' Kevin Magnussen. He had been in a 17th place tie with Williams' Alex Albon before being promoted from 11th to 10th in Sunday's race.
And here's a look at the constructor standings before and after Russell's disqualification.
Before
1 - Red Bull - 404 (0)
2 - McLaren - 361 (-43)
3 - Ferrari - 340 (-64)
4 - Mercedes - 284 (-120)
5 - Aston Martin - 71 (-333)
6 - RB - 33 (-371)
7 - Haas - 27 (-377)
8 - Alpine - 10 (-394)
9 - Williams - 4 (-400)
10 - Sauber - 0 (-404)
After
1 - Red Bull - 408 (0)
2 - McLaren - 366 (-42)
3 - Ferrari - 345 (-63)
4 - Mercedes - 266 (-142)
5 - Aston Martin - 73 (-335)
6 - RB - 34 (-374)
7 - Haas - 27 (-381)
8 - Alpine - 11 (-397)
9 - Williams - 4 (-404)
10 - Sauber - 0 (-408)
Most notably, McLaren gained a point on Red Bull, as Piastri gained three points while Perez only gained two; Verstappen and Norris each gained two. And though it was Hamilton who inherited the race win, Mercedes dropped from 120 points behind Red Bull to 142 due to Russell's exclusion.
