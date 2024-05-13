Formula 1 record broken in Miami by an unexpected driver
Since Nico Hulkenberg's first Formula 1 start in 2010, he has been known as a solid driver. Despite coming close a few times throughout his 14-year career, the 36-year-old German has not achieved a podium finish in his 209 starts, let alone a win.
He had already held the record for most starts without a podium finish for quite some time, and now he holds the record for the most starts without a win, eclipsing the previous record of 208. Andrea de Cesaris held that record before Hulkenberg made his 209th start in Miami.
Hulkenberg has shown he can bring out the pace in a car, most recently having done so with Haas since the start of the 2023 season. But with a talented group of other drivers on the grid and the fact that he has not yet been given an opportunity with a great car, luck simply hasn't been on his side.
There have been moments in the past when Hulkenberg could have won. One instance was in the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix, when he started the race on pole for Force India. He was leading when a collision with Lewis Hamilton eliminated his hopes of achieving a maiden victory.
Could things change soon for Nico Hulkenberg?
Despite the fact that he has performed brilliantly for Haas since he joined the team last year, he will certainly not be finishing on the podium, let alone grabbing a race win, this season. Unless some crazy things happen during a race such as several safety cars or inclement weather, it simply will not happen.
However, with his move to Sauber next season confirmed, there is some serious hope for Hulkenberg moving forward, particularly when Audi take over the team in 2026 and the new regulations are put into effect.
The hope for Sauber’s next era is strong, bolstered by their heavy links to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. If Audi enter the Formula 1 grid as strong as anticipated, Hulkenberg’s first win could still come, even at this stage of his career, and the unwanted record he has just broken could be returned to de Cesaris.
Despite holding the record for most starts without a podium finish and now without a win as well, Hulkenberg's career is still appreciated by most fans, and everybody would be happy for him if he notches his first win, just as they were with Lando Norris in Miami not too long ago.