Formula 1: Red Bull taking fan appreciation to new heights in Miami
ExxonMobil plans to launch a new ultra-exclusive Oracle Red Bull Racing-themed kit ahead of each Formula 1 race in the United States this year, starting in Miami.
By Asher Fair
Through their ongoing partnership with ExxonMobil, Oracle Red Bull Racing are taking their fan appreciation to new heights ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season's first of three races in the United States.
The Miami Grand Prix, the sixth of 24 races on the 2024 calendar, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 5 at Miami International Autodrome, and leading up to the race weekend, ExxonMobil is planning to launch a new ultra-exclusive (150 per drop) Oracle Red Bull Racing-themed "Fandom Fuel" kits.
These exclusive kits will be filled with motorsport style and 1990s nostalgia, featuring a 1990s-inspired driver t-shirt, an Oracle Red Bull Racing jacket, and local race-themed air freshener, all delivered in a custom box designed for race weekend.
Two additional drops are set to occur ahead of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday, October 20 and ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Sunday, November 23.
How to secure a Fandom Fuel kit
ExxonMobil is set to make the kits available while supplies last on their Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app for a 333-point redemption in celebration of the ExxonMobil Synergy Supreme+ Premium gasoline. Points are earned by fueling up at a local Exxon or Mobil station or by purchasing items in the c-store through the app.
Additionally, for every kit drop, there is a chance for users to win a pair of official Oracle Red Bull Racing gloves, signed by either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez.
Red Bull looking to keep United States win streak alive
All three of last year's races in the United States were won by Verstappen, the three-time reigning world champion. In fact, he hasn't not won a race in the United States since 2019. He is two-for-two since the Miami race was added in 2022, he has won three races in a row at COTA, and he won the inaugural Las Vegas race last November.
The Miami kit drop is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 3. The Grand Prix itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 5, with live coverage set for ABC beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET from Miami International Autodrome. It is a sprint weekend, so don't miss the sprint race on Saturday, May 4, either. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the weekend's action!