Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix not being broadcast on ESPN
Be sure to tune into ESPN2, not ESPN, for Saturday's, not Sunday's, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the 2024 Formula 1 season's second race.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 Formula 1 season got underway with just the second Saturday race in the last 39 years last weekend at Bahrain International Circuit, and the Bahrain Grand Prix was the first of back-to-back Saturday Grands Prix on the schedule to open up the record-breaking 24-race campaign.
This Saturday's race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, is scheduled to be contested at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday, March 9 as opposed to Sunday, March 10 due to the start of Ramadan, so Formula 1 ensured a full week between races by moving up last weekend's Bahrain race.
Unlike the Bahrain Grand Prix, however, this Saturday's is set to be shown live on ESPN2 as opposed to ESPN. Viewers can also watch if they have a subscription to ESPN+.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on ESPN2, not ESPN
This 50-lap race around the 27-turn, 3.837-mile (6.175-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which was added to the calendar in 2021 and has hosted the season's second event since 2022, is the first of seven on ESPN2's broadcast schedule for the 2024 season.
This list also includes the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit (Sunday, March 24), the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola (Sunday, May 19), the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit (Sunday, July 7), the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos (Sunday, November 3), the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit (Sunday, December 1), and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit (Sunday, December 8).
Including the Bahrain Grand Prix, ESPN's schedule consists of 12 of the season's 24 races. The other five are all set to be shown on ABC.
Tune in to ESPN2 at 11:55 a.m. ET this Saturday, March 9 for the live broadcast of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Red Bull's Sergio Perez is the reigning race winner. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today!