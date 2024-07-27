Formula 1: The shocking reason Fernando Alonso decided to retire
When Fernando Alonso stepped away from Formula 1 after the 2018 season, it was rather unexpected. But the Spaniard was 37 years old when he retired, and things were not really working out at McLaren. In his mind, he had bigger challenges to tackle.
At the time of his initial retirement, Alonso was in the midfield battle, scrapping for points each race weekend. The two-time world champion did not see much joy in driving when Mercedes had total control of the sport.
The domination from the Silver Arrows left Alonso rethinking his career. Seeing Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas win nearly every race tired him out, and it ultimately led to his retirement.
Alonso sought out different challenges and partook in several different racing series, competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indy 500, the Dakar Rally, and the World Endurance Championship (WEC). He found success in Le Mans and WEC racing for Toyota Gazoo Racing, proving he had plenty left to give.
Alonso reflected upon his retirement when Sebastian Vettel announced his own.
Before the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2022, the four-time world champion announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season.
Alonso, who returned to Formula 1 with Alpine in 2021, was named Vettel's replacement at Aston Martin for 2023. As a result, the media turned toward Alonso and questioned both his initial retirement and his decision to return three years later.
The Spaniard wanted a competitive car and did not enjoy Formula 1 without one, and he wanted to conquer other series. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed things for Alonso, and Formula 1 remained in good standing through it all, unlike a number of the other series in which he was involved.
Since his return to the sport in 2021 with Alpine, he has done quite well in achieving regular points finishes, even the occasional podium finish. When Alonso moved to Aston Martin in 2023, he truly showed that, despite his age, he can still compete with the best.
As such, Alonso signed a two-year extension to keep himself at Aston Martin until the end of the 2026 season, at which point he will be 45 years old. With this deal likely to be the final contract he signs in Formula 1, odds are he will retire for the second time eight years after retiring for the first.