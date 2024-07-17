Formula 1: Surprise driver emerges as possible long-term Sergio Perez replacement
Red Bull’s junior driver team is arguably the best on the Formula 1 grid, having developed several very good former drivers and a number of current ones.
An up-and-coming driver by the name of Arvid Lindblad seems to be on the team's radar as a potential future teammate for Max Verstappen. The British driver is only 16 years old and is likely to move up into Formula 2 next season.
Though the 2024 season is only his first season in Formula 3, Lindblad has done a fantastic job thus far. The Brit has four wins and an additional podium finish this season, including a clean sweep in Silverstone which saw him win both the sprint race and the feature race.
With just three race weekends to go this season, he finds himself in second place in the championship.
Helmut Marko views Lindblad in high regard
Marko has taken notice of Lindblad's recent performances and sees a lot of potential in the young British driver. Additionally, Lindblad consistently outperforming teammate Gabrielle Mini, despite having far less experience, has been particularly eye-catching to many.
Marko admitted that he can see the 16-year-old potentially entering Formula 1 within two or three years, perhaps starting at RB before a move up to Red Bull.
Such words certainly speak volumes when they come from the head of Red Bull’s driver development team.
When could Lindblad enter Formula 1?
Lindblad is talented and has proven it on several occasions, but he is currently a member of Prema Racing, and if he continues with them next season in Formula 2, he may not produce the results necessary for a move up just yet.
But several key figures in Formula 1 know about Prema’s struggles in Formula 2, and this season has been their worst ever thus far. Yet both Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman are in position to join the Formula 1 grid next season, with Bearman's promotion to Haas having already been confirmed.
Lindblad could fight his way through 2025 and perhaps end up at RB in 2026. RB are intended to develop younger drivers, and with Yuki Tsunoda potentially departing to Aston Martin in 2026, the Japanese driver could very well be replaced by the youngster.
Assuming Sergio Perez isn't replaced before his new contract is due to expire at the end of 2026, perhaps Lindblad could then find himself at Red Bull as early as 2027.