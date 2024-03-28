Formula 1: Surprise team targeting Max Verstappen for 2025?
Given the controversy involving Christian Horner and Red Bull, Max Verstappen's Formula 1 future is still in question. Is a new team in the running?
Before the 2024 Formula 1 season began, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was accused of misconduct by a team employee. Though he was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation, rumors about the potential departures of Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen still exist.
Just a few weeks ago, a potential move to Mercedes was rumored for Verstappen after Toto Wolff said that Verstappen is the ideal candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton going into next season. Whether or not that scenario unfolds will likely depend on how the ongoing situation unfolds at Red Bull and what Marko aims to do about his own future.
Aston Martin have recently emerged as another potential destination for the Dutch driver in 2025. Amid the growing possibility of Fernando Alonso departing the team after just two seasons, an open spot on one of the fastest developing teams could be enough entice Verstappen, though he remains under contract at Red Bull through 2028.
And team owner Lawrence Stroll would likely go to any length he can to sign the best driver of the last three-plus seasons.
Aston Martin's approach to Max Verstappen has been hinted at
Aston Martin’s team boss, Mike Krack, recently hinted at negotiations taking place between the team and Verstappen.
“Of course, when Max Verstappen is on the market, you have to listen and take a look. But I don't think it's very realistic at the moment that Max is leaving Red Bull,” he said.
“So there are no talks?” Peter Hardenacke replied.
“I didn't say that,” Krack responded.
A potential duo of Verstappen and Lance Stroll could work very well, especially with the Canadian showing glimpses of his capabilities in early 2024. Aston Martin have attained the right personnel to fast track their progress with each edition of the AMR Formula 1 car.
For Verstappen, a move to Aston Martin could put him in a good position going forward, should he opt to leave his Red Bull contract four years early. Until things are settled, the status of the three-time reigning world champion will be one of the biggest stories to monitor as the season progresses.