Formula 1 team boss drops major hint on Mick Schumacher return
A full-time return to the Formula 1 grid may be on the cards for Mick Schumacher, as Alpine appear to be seriously considering the German driver for 2025.
With Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly out of contract at the end of this season, it is looking more and more likely that neither will return.
Schumacher is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes and McLaren, but he also races in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Alpine’s team. In a series consisting of several talented drivers, with some of them being former Formula 1 drivers, the 25-year-old has done quite well in his first year.
Alpine’s Formula 1 team principal, Bruno Famin, has acknowledged Schumacher’s performance and the potential of a full-time seat next season to replace either Ocon or Gasly.
"There is certainly a possibility that we choose him. But there are so many options. What is clear is that Mick is doing fantastic in the endurance championship. His mentality is very strong. Everyone knows he is fast, but outside of that he can manage the performance of his car very well. From day one he has truly been an asset to his teammates."- Bruno Famin
Could a Mick Schumacher return actually happen?
Schumacher has been rumored to return to the grid ever since he signed on as a reserve driver for Mercedes. Considering his connections to Mercedes, Williams, and Alpine, the rumors have been all over the place over the last two years.
However, with Mercedes and Williams really looking to be very competitive next season, Alpine seem like the ideal choice for the German. Additionally, his chances have improved a bit after Ocon’s recent antics in Monaco, where an attack on Gasly resulted in Ocon going airborne and retiring after less than a lap. Famin was not pleased and did state that proper action would be taken on the incident.
"It’s exactly what we didn’t want to see. Esteban’s attack was totally out of circumstances. It was exactly what we didn’t want to see and we’re going to draw the consequences. We’re going to make a tough decision."- Bruno Famin
Considering the animation from the French team principal, we could see some action at Alpine soon. Ocon’s consequence could be that he is benched for a race, meaning we could see reserve driver Jack Doohan or even Schumacher fill in.
Additionally, as Alpine are essentially entering a period of restructuring, a lineup of Doohan and Schumacher is entirely possible, based on the latest developments in the driver market.