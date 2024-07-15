Formula 1 team employing a strategy that nobody else utilizes
A lot of questions were raised about Haas when they decided to retain both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for the 2024 Formula 1 season, but it seems to have worked out quite well so far.
Under the direction of new team principal Ayao Komatsu, and the overall improved performance of the car, Haas seem to be maximizing every opportunity they get to score points.
It is not often we see drivers work with each other like Haas' two drivers have, and they have been the only teammates on the grid to do it consistently this year. And it has worked out marvelously, with the team sitting in seventh place in the constructor championship with 27 points. They are on pace for their second best season since their inception in 2016.
What makes Haas' strategy work so well?
The first thing to take note of is the pace that Haas have in their car. The VF-24 seems to be an improvement over the VF-23, and that allows both drivers to work in unison.
Hulkenberg is simply faster than his teammate, and Magnussen understands that. The Danish driver’s acceptance is key to some of the good performances the team have had thus far, with Magnussen ultimately holding up those behind him during a few races to help Hulkenberg catch up to the pack after putting on fresh tires.
The most notable performance from the Haas duo in which they showed great teamwork was the recent Austrian Grand Prix. Hulkenberg and Magnussen moved their way up the grid as a unit and it worked out well for them.
With some luck as a result of the late collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, both Haas drivers finished in the top eight and combined to score 12 points for the team, something no one expected coming into the weekend.
After the race, Magnussen was quite happy with the performance of the team, right from the get-go.
"It has been a smooth weekend, good qualifyings with no traffic – well managed there. Two good pit stops in the race, strategy spot-on, so couldn’t have asked for more."- Kevin Magnussen
As Haas sit four points behind RB for sixth place in the constructor standings, they will certainly look to use this momentum going forward. While their success may be going a bit unnoticed, they are heading in the right direction and could be in the midst of a competitive mid-field battle next season.