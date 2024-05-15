Formula 1: The upside (and downside) of a Kimi Antonelli promotion
Despite the fact that he is only 17 years old and will not be turning 18 until the end of August, Kimi Antonelli has supposedly been in consideration to replace either Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes or Logan Sargeant at Williams next season.
However, the Italian driver potentially making his entry into Formula 1 in 2025 has both an upside and a downside.
Antonelli’s talent is already being recognized by Formula 1 teams, and there is a real possibility that the 17-year-old ends up becoming a full-time driver within the next few races. Williams appear to be seriously considering bringing him in to replace Sargeant soon, as they have reportedly requested the FIA to grant him his Super License early.
This request was said to have been made with the intention of Antonelli making his debut at Imola this coming weekend. However, with things not progressing much further than that yet, his debut would come no earlier than June.
The request reportedly came as a result of Antonelli testing the Mercedes W13 at Imola not too long ago and putting up impressive lap times.
It is well-known that Antonelli is poised to end up in Formula 1 eventually, but the timing of his entrance will be key to his progression. He could end up being impressive right from the beginning, but only if things are carefully managed for the young teenager.
What is the downside of Antonelli joining Formula 1 early?
As good as Antonelli is, Formula 1 is extremely demanding, and not every youngster who enters the sport produces successful results. Gaining more experience and success in Formula 2 may be more beneficial first.
George Russell is a good example, given the fact that he spent three seasons at Williams before moving to Mercedes in 2022. Though he only joined Williams in 2019, the British driver was pushing hard to make a move to the team in 2018 after winning the GP3 Series championship in 2017.
However, the 2018 season was deemed too early for Russell to join Formula 1, and he spent a season in Formula 2 first, where he ended up winning the championship.
Other drivers have found great success while making their Formula 1 debuts at an older age. Hamilton was one of them, as he made his debut for McLaren in 2007 at the age of 22. He found success right from the beginning, nearly winning the world championship as a rookie, and he has won seven titles since.
Antonelli’s development must be watched carefully, as bringing him into Formula 1 at the right time will be crucial. This will be a big decision for Mercedes and the 17-year-old and one to monitor closely over the coming months.