Formula 1 world champion eyeing shock return in 2025?
Sebastian Vettel recently made some remarks about a return to Formula 1 and did not completely rule it out.
Sebastian Vettel spent 16 seasons in Formula 1, driving for many teams before retiring from the sport in 2022. However, rumors surrounding the German driver’s potential return to Formula 1 have recently picked up.
Vettel recently told Sky Sports that he has not ruled out a return to being a driver. The four-time world champion also stated that he has contacted a few team principals, including Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who must replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton next season.
The 36-year-old insists that racing was not the only thing he and Wolff discussed.
“Well, potentially I am because I haven't got a drive, but the question is, am I looking for one? I think it depends on the package," he said. "I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands. Obviously, there are things that I miss, which is mostly the competition. And things that I don't miss, so that hasn't changed.”
Could a Sebastian Vettel return really happen?
It largely depends on Vettel’s assessment of himself. His last few years in Formula 1 were not the best, and he did experience a rather bitter ending with Ferrari when they offered him a short-term deal in 2020.
If Vettel believes in himself to drive at the highest level once again, it would not be too difficult for him to find a seat. These rumors come at a rather convenient time, with Hamilton's Mercedes seat still open for next season, coupled with Vettel’s relationship with Wolff.
Either way, Vettel is still seeking to have a place in Formula 1, even if it is not as a driver. We have seen him advocate for sustainability and climate-neutral fuel at the Japanese Grand Prix and British Grand Prix in past years.
There is a possibility that Vettel will join a team to aid in development, with Mercedes being the one that stands out. This will be a situation to monitor as the season goes on, and there could be a few teams vying for his signature heading into 2025.