Formula 1: World-renowned manufacturer finally making a return?
One of the world's biggest car manufacturing companies will likely be making its way back into Formula 1.
Rumors suggest that a partnership between Toyota and Haas is in the works, one which would include parts, chassis building, and usage of Toyota’s wind tunnel in Germany. The partnership is considered to be similar to the existing one between Sauber and Alfa Romeo.
While neither side gave any sort of confirmation of the rumors, pictures emerged of staff members from Toyota in the Haas garage during the British Grand Prix just a few weeks ago. The individual in question, based on images from social media, is believed to be Toyota Gazoo’s general manager of motorsport engineering, Masaya Kaji.
This partnership can benefit both parties.
Haas recently agreed to continue using Ferrari engines through 2028, but the Toyota partnership remains a possibility for later on.
Toyota’s expertise in Formula 1, general motorsport, and general car manufacturing can certainly prove to be valuable for Haas. They are a team that are slowly finding their way forward as they look to enter their 10th season in the sport in 2025.
Utilization of Toyota’s wind tunnel could be a game-changer for Haas, as it would be the same one McLaren used for a while until they finished production of their own. Additionally, Toyota providing other high-quality parts can be the final piece to Haas entering the mid-field battle.
The opportunity would also benefit Toyota, as their presence can allow them to compete with Honda, which have been in Formula 1 for quite some time now. From a branding and business perspective, it would help Toyota grow, as they have not been involved in Formula 1 since 2009.
As Toyota aim to slowly get back into the sport, it could progress into something bigger down the road. Perhaps they could explore producing engine parts or even purchase the team from Gene Haas, something that would not have been an option this soon.
Another advantage that could arise from this partnership is the potential for a Toyota Gazoo driver to be promoted into some sort of driver role for Haas.
There are two notable names associated with Toyota at the moment. One is Ritomo Miyata, who currently sits in 18th place in the Formula 2 standings, and the other is Nyck de Vries, who had a tough time at AlphaTauri in 2023 and got replaced by Daniel Ricciardo mid-season. The Dutch driver represents Toyota in the World Endurance Championship.
Additionally, Haas could finally get an impactful sponsor on their way toward becoming a regular points-finishing team. Toyota’s support could potentially put them up there with the likes of McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull over the next decade or so, assuming the partnership lasts that long.