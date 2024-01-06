Formula 2: 3 drivers in the 2024 lineup with Formula 1 potential
With the start of the 2024 Formula 2 season less than two months away, several drivers should be closely watched as potential future Formula 1 rookies.
With the top five drivers from the 2023 Formula 2 season not returning to the series in 2024, this will give the opportunity for several new drivers to impress. The pressure will build, as this is a big year for contracts. Over half of the 20 drivers on the 2024 Formula 1 grid are without confirmed teams for 2025.
Something unique about Formula 2 is that all 22 cars are the exact same, allowing for each driver to truly showcase their skills. This gives drivers the opportunity to show Formula 1 teams their worth as potential reserve or full-time drivers down the road.
Here are three drivers in particular to keep an eye on during the 2024 Formula 2 season.
1. Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman had quite a strong season in 2023 with Prema Racing, securing three race wins and a sprint victory as well. The British driver finished the season with 130 points, which is the most among all returning drivers for the upcoming season.
Bearman will undoubtedly see this as an opportunity to continue his good form from the 2023 season and make the step up into Formula 1. Additionally, the 18-year-old will look to bring the Formula 2 constructor championship to Prema Racing after finishing right beneath ART Grand Prix.
With consideration to his age, Bearman’s results may not be the only thing that Formula 1 teams closely follow when scouting. It is not often that a driver so young progresses right into Formula 1, and it has been a particularly rare occurrence over the course of the last decade or so.