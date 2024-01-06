Formula 2: 3 drivers in the 2024 lineup with Formula 1 potential
With the start of the 2024 Formula 2 season less than two months away, several drivers should be closely watched as potential future Formula 1 rookies.
2. Zak O'Sullivan
Formula 2 is set to feature another young and talented British driver this season as well. The 18-year-old Zak O'Sullivan is slated to make his debut with reigning constructor champions ART Grand Prix. He is looking to immediately make an impact as he looks to progress in his career.
Despite his youth and the fact that he is just entering Formula 2, O'Sullivan has looked like he is destined for Formula 1. He did very well in Formula 3 last season, finishing in second place in the championship. He earned four race wins, a pole position, and five total podium finishes.
O’Sullivan's talent seems quite evident, as Formula 1 teams have had him on their watch lists for over a year now. He received the opportunity to drive Aston Martin’s AMR21 at the end of 2022. Additionally, he officially made his debut in Formula 1 by driving in a free practice session for Williams ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season. The fact that he finished in 18th place in the session is noteworthy, especially considering his inexperience.
As a member of the Williams Driver Academy, it is certainly a possibility that he will have a Formula 1 career with the team at some point down the road. It is likely that he will receive more opportunities in a Williams car this season, and his overall performance will be assessed heading into 2025.