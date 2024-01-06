Formula 2: 3 drivers in the 2024 lineup with Formula 1 potential
With the start of the 2024 Formula 2 season less than two months away, several drivers should be closely watched as potential future Formula 1 rookies.
3. Enzo Fittipaldi
The 22-year-old Enzo Fittipaldi will look to finally graduate from Formula 2 and make his way to the top level. The 2024 season is set to be the Brazilian-American driver's fourth season in Formula 2, and he has shown steady progression from year to year.
As a member of Van Amersfoort Racing for the upcoming season, Fittipaldi has a great opportunity to make his breakthrough. After an impressive 2023 season which saw him finish in seventh place in the standings, he will surely have his eye on a top three result.
One noteworthy aspect about Fittipaldi is his consistency throughout an entire season. In 2023, he scored points in 17 of 26 possible opportunities, and three of those missed chances came due to him being forced to retire.
Fittipaldi finished on the podium five times and even won a sprint race. Once he is comfortable and in a nice groove, his consistent finishes are rather remarkable.
Based on recent moves within the FIA pipeline up to the top, it is not all that likely that a Formula 2 driver will land a full-time Formula 1 seat for the 2025 season, especially considering how many former Formula 2 drivers are still waiting for a chance and are currently reserve drivers for a team. However, things could change from now until then, as we have seen in the past.