Indy 500: 12 drivers with a better chance than Kyle Larson
Only 12 drivers have shorter odds to win the 2024 Indy 500 than former NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson, who has no IndyCar experience.
By Asher Fair
No. 12 - Colton Herta, Andretti Global: +1800
As much as I like Kyle Kirkwood, you get a sense that Colton Herta is almost being written off as the team leader at Andretti Global after just one winless season, and that's a dangerous game to be playing. He is still just 23 years old, and he was just as fast as his teammate in last year's Indy 500, rallying from 28th to ninth place after a late pit penalty. With a bit more qualifying pace, he can be a real threat.
No. 11 - Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises: +1800
Bookies aren't making the same mistake they made last year with Santino Ferrucci, listing him at +8000 despite four top 10 finishes in four previous Indy 500 starts. Last year's third place finisher -- and most likely winner, had it not been for the restart pileup leading to the final red flag -- capitalized on A.J. Foyt's team finally being relevant again.
No. 10 - David Malukas, Arrow McLaren: +1800
David Malukas is actually my dark horse pick to win the race. His oval success with a relatively small team in Dale Coyne Racing in 2022 and 2023 was, relatively speaking, off the charts. He consistently beat multiple drivers at multiple top teams. Now at Arrow McLaren, he really has a chance to shine.