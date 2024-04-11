Indy 500: 12 drivers with a better chance than Kyle Larson
Only 12 drivers have shorter odds to win the 2024 Indy 500 than former NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson, who has no IndyCar experience.
By Asher Fair
No. 9 - Will Power, Team Penske: +1500
It would be easy to write Will Power off after a winless 2023 season, but I did just that after a lackluster 2021 season, and he went on to win the 2022 championship. He is a former Indy 500 winner who drives for Team Penske. Enough said.
No. 8 - Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global: +1400
Despite their qualifying pace still being off a bit, Andretti Global showed up to last year's Indy 500 with their best race day package since Takuma Sato won it in 2017. Kyle Kirkwood took advantage and ran as high as second place in the late stages before being involved in the worst race day wreck the track had seen since Scott Dixon's in 2017. Winner of two races in his first season with Michael Andretti's team last year, Kirkwood is the real deal.
No. 7 - Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske: +1200
Within his first two starts at every oval track he's driven, Scott McLaughlin has recorded a podium finish, which is quite impressive considering the fact that he doesn't have an oval racing background. But there is one exception: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he has never placed higher than 14th in three tries. Eventually, you have to think he'll break through there too.