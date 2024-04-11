Indy 500: 12 drivers with a better chance than Kyle Larson
Only 12 drivers have shorter odds to win the 2024 Indy 500 than former NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson, who has no IndyCar experience.
By Asher Fair
No. 3 - Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing: +800
Last year's Indy 500 was the first since 2019 in which Scott Dixon did not have the car to beat. But after his series winless streak eclipsed a full year, he won three of four races to end the 2023 season, proving he is far from finished. After coming up shy for three very different reasons in 2020, 2021, and 2022, perhaps 2024 is finally the 2008 winner's year to notch that second victory.
No. 2 - Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren: +650
Pato O'Ward is consistently one of the fastest drivers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He backed up finishes of sixth, fourth, and second place in his first three Indy 500 starts with an effort which saw him lead a field-high 39 laps last year, only to crash out while battling for second.
No. 1 - Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing: +550
Alex Palou has been the driver to beat at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the last three years, yet he still hasn't won the race. He has only been beaten by a now four-time winner in Helio Castroneves in 2021, and by pit road issues in 2022 and 2023. He still managed to rally from 30th place (both times) to finish in ninth and fourth, respectively, the last two years. His pole run last year was the fastest ever. Between him and O'Ward, take your pick as to who is more "due".
All odds and availability subject to change
The 108th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26, with live coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway set to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!