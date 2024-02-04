Indy 500: 2024 entry list update after two more drivers added
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports have added Ryan Hunter-Reay and Conor Daly to their lineup for the 108th running of the Indy 500.
By Asher Fair
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing have renewed their partnership with Cusick Motorsports and announced that they are once again set to field two entries for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this coming May.
2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay and Indy 500 veteran Conor Daly, the two drivers who had long been rumored to pilot the team's two entries, have been confirmed for the No. 23 Chevrolet and the No. 24 Chevrolet, respectively.
The confirmation brings the entry total for the 108th running of the Indy 500 to 31, and that number is expected to grow significantly before qualifying.
Here's a look at the team/driver combinations currently confirmed.
Indy 500 entry list update
NOTE: (R) means Indy 500, not necessarily IndyCar, rookie
A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet
No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci
No. 41 - Sting Ray Robb
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson
No. 98 - Marco Andretti
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - David Malukas
No. 7 - Alexander Rossi
No. 17 - Kyle Larson (R) (McLaren-Hendrick)
Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
No. 4 - Kyffin Simpson (R)
No. 8 - Linus Lundqvist (R)
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou
No. 11 - Marcus Armstrong (R)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet
No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
No. 24 - Conor Daly
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 20 - Ed Carpenter
No. 21 - Rinus VeeKay
No. TBD - Christian Rasmussen (R)
Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet
No. 77 - Romain Grosjean
No. 78 - Agustin Canapino
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 06 - Helio Castroneves
No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Tom Blomqvist (R)
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. 30 - Pietro Fittipaldi
No. 45 - Christian Lundgaard
Team Penske, Chevrolet
No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power
Bumping remains expected ahead of this year's running of the 200-lap "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, as the entry list is poised to grow to well beyond 33 cars.
Dale Coyne Racing have yet to confirm drivers for either one of their two full-time cars. Such confirmations alone would bring the entry total to 33. Abel Motorsports have also yet to formally announce their entry for R.C. Enerson, but the No. 50 Chevrolet is expected to be confirmed, bringing the total to 34.
There have been rumblings about both Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and A.J. Foyt Enterprises adding entries for the Indy 500, as both have done on multiple occasions in the past, and it is not out of the question that Abel Motorsports could bring a second car, potentially setting up the first Indy 500 with more than 36 cars on the entry list since 2011.
Any Bump Day in 2024 would be the third in the last four years and fifth in the last seven. For last year's race, there were 34 drivers vying to be a part of the field of 33, and it was full-time Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal who found himself on the outside looking in.
The entry list most recently reached 35 cars in 2021, and it most recently reached 36 cars in 2019.
Qualifying for the 108th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The race itself is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is the reigning polesitter and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden is the reigning race winner.