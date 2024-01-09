Indy 500: Way-too-early entry list prediction for 2024 (up to 36 cars?)
The entry list for the 108th running of the Indy 500 is taking shape, and it appears that there will be bumping once again.
By Asher Fair
While the 108th running of the Indy 500 is still more than four months away, the entry list continues to take shape. Recent developments indicate that there will be bumping for the third time in the last four years, with at least 34 cars set to make qualifying attempts.
All things considered, it appears as though there could end up being at least 36 cars on the entry list. There are 23 confirmed full-time drivers for the 2024 season, and there are expected to be three more, with Dale Coyne Racing yet to confirm either one of their two drivers and A.J. Foyt Enterprises still with an open seat. That brings the total to 26.
There is also a full-time entry set to be shared by two drivers at Ed Carpenter Racing. That brings the total to 27. There are four other Indy 500-only entries at Andretti Global, Arrow McLaren (McLaren-Hendrick), Ed Carpenter Racing, and Meyer Shank Racing. Abel Motorsports are expected to join that list. That brings the total to 32.
Then there is Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, which usually compete in only the Indy 500. They once again plan to run two cars, just as they have done five times in the last six years, bringing the total to 34 -- and ensuring that at least one car won't make it into the field of 33.
A.J. Foyt Enterprises and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have not confirmed that they will add Indy 500-only entries, but both are likely to do so, which would bring the entry total to 36. Not since 2019 has an Indy 500 entry list featured 36 cars.
What will the 2024 Indy 500 entry list look like?
Here's our way-too-early prediction.
NOTE: * = driver not confirmed
Abel Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 50 - R.C. Enerson*
A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet
No. TBD - J.R. Hildebrand*
No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci*
No. 41 - Sting Ray Robb
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson
No. 98 - Marco Andretti
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - David Malukas
No. 7 - Alexander Rossi
No. 17 - Kyle Larson (R) (McLaren-Hendrick)
Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
No. 8 - Linus Lundqvist (R)
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou
No. 11 - Marcus Armstrong (R)
No. TBD - Kyffin Simpson (R)
Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
No. 18 - Devlin DeFrancesco*
No. 51 - Daniel Frost* (R)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet
No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay*
No. 24 - Conor Daly*
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 20 - Ed Carpenter
No. 21 - Rinus VeeKay
No. TBD - Christian Rasmussen (R)
Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet
No. 77 - Romain Grosjean
No. 78 - Agustin Canapino
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 06 - Helio Castroneves
No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Tom Blomqvist (R)
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. 30 - Pietro Fittipaldi
No. 45 - Christian Lundgaard
No. TBD - Takuma Sato*
Team Penske, Chevrolet
No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power
The 108th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26. Qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.