IndyCar: 2024 Barber qualifying updates, full starting lineup
After a long break between the 2024 IndyCar season's first two races, there are no off weeks before the third race at Barber Motorsports Park.
By Asher Fair
It took six weeks for the second official points race of the 2024 IndyCar season to be run after the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. But following race number two on the streets of Long Beach, California, there is no such break this time around.
Action is scheduled to pick right back up at Barber Motorsports Park with what is set to be the second of seven on-track weekends over an eight-week stretch that includes the month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is scheduled to be a 90-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.38-mile (3.83-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Birmingham, Alabama, which has hosted IndyCar races since 2010 (but not in 2020). Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin is the reigning race winner.
McLaughlin won from fourth place on the grid a year ago, which is actually the fourth lowest starting position of a Barber winner in 13 races. The polesitter has won the race five times, but it hasn't happened since 2019 when Takuma Sato won. The average starting position of Barber race winners is 3.15.
IndyCar at Barber: Full starting lineup
1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
4th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
5th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
6th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
8th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
9th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
10th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
12th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
13th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
14th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
15th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
16th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
17th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
18th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
19th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
20th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
21st - Luca Ghiotto - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda
22nd - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
23rd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
24th - Theo Pourchaire - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
25th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
26th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
27th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
