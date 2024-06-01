IndyCar: 2024 Detroit qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The 2023 IndyCar season saw the series return to downtown Detroit, Michigan after more than a decade of racing on Belle Isle. "The Motor City" had not hosted a race since 1991, and now it is scheduled to host a race for the second year in a row.
Traditional knockout qualifying is set to be used to determine the starting lineup for the 100-lap race around the nine-turn, 1.645-mile (2.647-kilometer) temporary street circuit.
The qualifying groups are determined by the results of the second practice session. The fastest six drivers in each group advance to the second round, where the fastest six drivers advance to the Firestone Fast Six to battle for the pole position.
The drivers who don't make it out of the first group are set to line up on the inside row, and the drivers who don't make it out of the second group line up on the outside row.
Last year's race was won by polesitter Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing.
IndyCar at Detroit: Full starting lineup
1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
7th - Theo Pourchaire - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
9th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
10th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
11th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
12th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
13th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
14th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
15th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
16th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
17th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
18th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
19th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
20th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
21st - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
22nd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
24th - Tristan Vautier - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda
25th - Helio Castroneves - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
26th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
27th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
